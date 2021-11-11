Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Premier by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,824,000 after acquiring an additional 249,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Premier by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

