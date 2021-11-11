AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,778 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,503 shares of company stock worth $10,371,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

