SuperRare Reaches Market Cap of $158.94 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. SuperRare has a market cap of $158.94 million and $24.62 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00223986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00092150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

