Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Foods in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $79,143,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

