FLIP Hits Market Cap of $683,828.84 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. FLIP has a market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00223986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00092150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.