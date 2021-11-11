Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 73.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

