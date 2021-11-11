Bank of America Corp DE Has $52.40 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,401,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,276,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Banco Santander worth $52,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

