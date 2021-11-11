Kellogg to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kellogg by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,976,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

