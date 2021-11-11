Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vericel by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,482.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 136,526 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

