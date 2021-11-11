Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERJ. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Embraer stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

