Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $42.38 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

