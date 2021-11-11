Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kohl’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.