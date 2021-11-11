Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Viasat in a report released on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Viasat’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VSAT stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth about $45,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after acquiring an additional 554,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 369,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth approximately $16,360,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

