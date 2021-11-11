Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $49,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.