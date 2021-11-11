Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $53,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $140.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $163.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.20.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

