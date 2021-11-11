One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Aegis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its target price raised by Aegis from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $699.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,413 shares of company stock worth $104,431. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

