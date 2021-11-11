SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

SAIL stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

