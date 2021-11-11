Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of SPG opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $171.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

