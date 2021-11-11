Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

Shares of OIA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

