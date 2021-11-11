Citigroup Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $58.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $3,288,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

