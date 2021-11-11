Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 115,960 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

