Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Comerica worth $55,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

