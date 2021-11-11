Morgan Stanley Has $39.84 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Visteon were worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.43 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.