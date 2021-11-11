Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $16.90. Absci shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 3,225 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

