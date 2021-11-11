Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,465,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 435,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

