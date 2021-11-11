Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iRobot worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

