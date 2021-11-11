Amalgamated Bank Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 256.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

