American States Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $199,960.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $575,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American States Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of American States Water worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

American States Water Company Profile

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.