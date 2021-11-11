Amalgamated Bank Buys 15,485 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 401.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,928 shares of company stock worth $5,874,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

