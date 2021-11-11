The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.