Amalgamated Bank Buys 6,329 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

