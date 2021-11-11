Amalgamated Bank Buys 10,987 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.22 and a 12 month high of $118.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

