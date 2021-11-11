Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $729.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.