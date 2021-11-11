Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CNCE opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.