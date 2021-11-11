KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MRC Global in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MRC stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MRC Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

