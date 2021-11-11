California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8,365.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

