Contrasting DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) & Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DT Midstream and Western Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67 Western Midstream Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.28%. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Western Midstream Partners 33.76% 31.96% 8.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.21 $312.00 million N/A N/A Western Midstream Partners $2.77 billion 3.23 $527.01 million $2.16 10.02

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats DT Midstream on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

