PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average of $269.58. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.