UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Sage Therapeutics worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,377,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 51,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

