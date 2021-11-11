Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,811 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.44% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.