Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,811 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.44% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

