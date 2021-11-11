Insider Selling: Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) Director Sells C$20,160.00 in Stock

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) Director James Duke sold 336,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,408,396 shares in the company, valued at C$204,503.76.

James Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, November 6th, James Duke sold 1,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$60.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Duke sold 1,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$60.00.

Shares of VIS stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. Visionstate Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

