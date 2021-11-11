Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Stantec stock opened at C$69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.64. Stantec has a one year low of C$38.22 and a one year high of C$72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

