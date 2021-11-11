Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE AOMR opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

