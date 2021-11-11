Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $17,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven E. Deweese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.