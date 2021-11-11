Velo3D Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Velo3D in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:VLD opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,165,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $978,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $84,000.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

