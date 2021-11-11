Elizabeth S. Wash Acquires 600 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Elizabeth S. Wash bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth S. Wash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Elizabeth S. Wash acquired 200 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,414.00.

OPOF opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $117.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth $874,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

