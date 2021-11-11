Susquehanna Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $214.24 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

