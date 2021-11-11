Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $927.49 million, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

