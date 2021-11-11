Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $33.00 at Roth Capital

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.69.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $768.52 million, a PE ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Digi International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

