Teresa L. Dick Sells 2,500 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

